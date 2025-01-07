Palladium USA Breaks Ground on $30M Mixed-Income Multifamily Project in Lewisville, Texas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Locally based developer Palladium USA has broken ground on a $30 million mixed-income multifamily project in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Palladium Lewisville will total 90 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a pool, fitness center, business center, children’s play area and a clubroom with a communal kitchen. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy before the end of the year. PNC Bank provided $10.8 million in long-term debt and $13.3 million in equity as part of the financing of the project.