Information on specific income restrictions at Palladium Park Row Katy Living, a new affordable housing project in metro Houston, were not disclosed.
Palladium USA Breaks Ground on $33M Affordable Housing Project in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

KATY, TEXAS — Palladium USA has broken ground on Palladium Park Row Katy Living, a $33 million affordable housing project in the western Houston suburb of Katy. The property will feature 93 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, conference center, dog park, business center, children’s playroom and clubhouse with a mini kitchen. Palladium expects to deliver the first units next December. Palladium is developing the property in a public-private partnership with the Harris County Housing Finance Corp. HEDK Architects designed the community, and Brownstone Group is serving as the general contractor. Financing for the project includes $15 million of 9 percent housing tax credits from the Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs; $13.3 million of equity and $12 million of long-term debt from PNC Bank; and $5 million of ARPA funding from Harris County.

