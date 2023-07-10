Monday, July 10, 2023
Palladium-McKinney
Including the new McKinney project, Palladium has seven multifamily developments totaling more than 1,600 units under construction throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
Palladium USA Breaks Ground on $48M Affordable Housing Community in McKinney, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Dallas-based owner-operator Palladium USA has broken ground on a $48 million affordable housing community in McKinney. The four-story complex will house one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, children’s play area, clubroom with a communal kitchen, fitness center, dog park and a computer lounge. Cross Architects designed the project, and Treymore Construction is the general contractor. The Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs issued $23 million in tax-exempt bonds for the project that were purchased by Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust. PNC Bank also provided over $19 million in equity. Palladium is developing the project in partnership with The McKinney Housing Finance Corp. The first units are set to be delivered in late 2024.

