Palladium USA Breaks Ground on $64M Mixed-Income Residential Community in Anna, Texas

East Foster Crossing in Anna will total 239 units.

ANNA, TEXAS — Palladium USA, a locally based affordable housing developer, has broken ground on East Foster Crossing, a $64 million mixed-income residential community in Anna, located north of Dallas in Collin County. East Foster Crossing will feature 239 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, conference center, a children’s playroom, dog park and a clubroom. HEDK Architects is designing the project, and BBL Construction is the general contractor. Preleasing will begin next summer. Information on specific income restrictions was not disclosed.