REBusinessOnline

Palladium USA Breaks Ground on $64M Mixed-Income Residential Community in Anna, Texas

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily, Texas

East-Foster-Crossing-Anna

East Foster Crossing in Anna will total 239 units.

ANNA, TEXAS — Palladium USA, a locally based affordable housing developer, has broken ground on East Foster Crossing, a $64 million mixed-income residential community in Anna, located north of Dallas in Collin County. East Foster Crossing will feature 239 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, conference center, a children’s playroom, dog park and a clubroom. HEDK Architects is designing the project, and BBL Construction is the general contractor. Preleasing will begin next summer. Information on specific income restrictions was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  