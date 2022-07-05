Palladium USA Breaks Ground on $64M Mixed-Income Residential Community in Anna, Texas
ANNA, TEXAS — Palladium USA, a locally based affordable housing developer, has broken ground on East Foster Crossing, a $64 million mixed-income residential community in Anna, located north of Dallas in Collin County. East Foster Crossing will feature 239 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, conference center, a children’s playroom, dog park and a clubroom. HEDK Architects is designing the project, and BBL Construction is the general contractor. Preleasing will begin next summer. Information on specific income restrictions was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.