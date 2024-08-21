Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Palladium-San-Antonio
The 18-acre site of Palladium San Antonio is located on Military Drive, south of U.S. Highway 90, within the 410 loop and west of I-35.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Palladium USA Breaks Ground on $75M Multifamily Project in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based developer Palladium USA has broken ground on a $75 million multifamily project in San Antonio. The development will be situated on an 18-acre site on the city’s south side and will feature 288 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, conference center, dog park, business center, children’s playroom and clubroom with a mini kitchen. Cross Architects designed the community, and Brownstone Group is the general contractor. Palladium has partnered with the San Antonio Housing Trust Public Facility Corp. (SAHTPFC), which issued $35 million in tax-exempt bonds to finance the project. PNC Bank provided $33 million in equity and more than $30 million in long-term debt. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs provided $36 million of 4 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits. Preleasing is set to begin in winter 2025.

