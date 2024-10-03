Palladium USA Breaks Ground on $79M Mixed-Income Multifamily Project in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based developer Palladium USA has broken ground on a $79 million, 321-unit mixed-income multifamily project in San Antonio. Palladium Old FM 471 will be located on an 11-acre site on the city’s west side and will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will be reserved for households earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, conference room, dog park, business center and a children’s playroom. Cross Architects is designing the project, and Brownstone Group is serving as the general contractor. Palladium is developing the project in partnership with the Bexar Management Development Corp. PNC Bank provided $32 million of equity and more than $35 million in long-term debt to the development team, and Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs issued $36 million in tax-exempt bonds to finance the project. Preleasing is scheduled to begin next fall