Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Palladium-Carver-Living-Mesquite
Palladium Carver Living in Mesquite will be located on a 10-acre site at 2200 Bruton Road.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Palladium USA Breaks Ground on $79M Multifamily Project in Mesquite, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Locally based developer Palladium USA has broken ground on a $79 million project in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. Palladium Carver Living will be situated on a 10-acre site and will consist of 288 apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. A portion of the units will be set aside for individuals earning 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, conference center, clubroom, dog park, computer lounge and a children’s playroom. M Arrive Architecture Group designed the property, and BBL Building Co. is the general contractor. Preleasing is slated to begin by the fourth quarter of 2025. The Mesquite Housing Finance Corp. issued $37 million in tax-exempt bond financing for the project, and Regions Bank provided more than $34 million in equity, as well as a $36 million permanent loan. Additionally, the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs issued $38 million in 4 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.

You may also like

TCC, Daiwa House Begin Construction on 1.3 MSF...

Lynd Group Nears Completion of 360-Unit Potranco Commons...

Lone Star PACE Provides $27M in C-PACE Financing...

Aimbridge Hospitality Extends 248,861 SF Office Lease in...

Partnership Tops Out $650M Mixed-Use Redevelopment Project in...

IndiCap, Invesco Real Estate Complete 1 MSF Phase...

Lendlease Nears Lease-up of The Reed at Southbank...

GREA Brokers Sale of 139-Unit Apartment Building in...

Topgolf to Open First Iowa Location in West...