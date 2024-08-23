Friday, August 23, 2024
Palladium-East-Foster-Crossing-Anna-Texas
Palladium East Foster Crossing in Anna, Texas, is fully occupied following completion of construction, which began in summer 2022.
Palladium USA Completes $64M Multifamily Project in Anna, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ANNA, TEXAS — Locally based developer Palladium USA has completed a $64 million multifamily project in the northern Dallas suburb of Anna. Palladium East Foster Crossing comprises 239 apartments on an eight-acre site. The four-story building houses one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, conference center, dog park, computer lounge, children’s playroom and clubroom with a mini kitchen. HEDK Architects designed the community, and BBL Construction served as the general contractor. To finance the project, the Anna Public Facilities Corp. issued $33 million in tax-exempt bonds that were purchased by Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust. PNC Bank also provided $27 million in equity for the project.

