Palladium USA Nears Completion of 107-Unit Mixed-Income Housing Project in Garland, Texas

GARLAND, TEXAS — Palladium USA is nearing completion of Embree Eastside, a 107-unit mixed-income housing community in Garland, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. About a quarter of the units will be rented at market rates, while the remainder will be reserved for renters earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). Amenities will include a pool, dog park, walking trails, fitness center, conference room, computer lab and a kids’ playroom. HEDK is the project architect. General contractor Brownstone Construction is teaming up with Garland Housing Finance Corp. on construction. PNC Bank provided both equity ($13.7 million) and debt ($11.2 million) for the project. The first units are scheduled to come on line in the first quarter of next year.