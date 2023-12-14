Thursday, December 14, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Embree-Eastside-Garland
A grand opening celebration for Embree Eastside, a 107-unit mixed-income community in Garland, will take place on Thursday, Jan 11.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Palladium USA Nears Completion of 107-Unit Mixed-Income Housing Project in Garland, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GARLAND, TEXAS — Palladium USA is nearing completion of Embree Eastside, a 107-unit mixed-income housing community in Garland, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. About a quarter of the units will be rented at market rates, while the remainder will be reserved for renters earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). Amenities will include a pool, dog park, walking trails, fitness center, conference room, computer lab and a kids’ playroom. HEDK is the project architect. General contractor Brownstone Construction is teaming up with Garland Housing Finance Corp. on construction. PNC Bank provided both equity ($13.7 million) and debt ($11.2 million) for the project. The first units are scheduled to come on line in the first quarter of next year.

You may also like

TSB Realty Arranges Sale of 804-Bed Student Housing...

VILA Acquires Bellefield Manor Apartment Community in Downtown...

Artemis Real Estate Partners Buys 221-Unit Seniors Housing...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 12,159 SF Industrial Lease...

Partners Real Estate Brokers Sale of 11,978 SF...

Olympus Controls Corp. Signs 10,747 SF Industrial Lease...

Cordish Breaks Ground on $270M Live! Casino &...

Bell Partners Purchases 439-Unit Thornton Apartments in Alexandria,...

Otera Capital Provides $93M Loan for Refinancing of...