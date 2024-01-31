Palladium USA Nears Completion of $55M Mixed-Income Residential Project in South Dallas

DALLAS — Locally based developer Palladium USA is nearing completion of Palladium Simpson Stuart, a $55 million, 270-unit mixed-income project in South Dallas. About 90 percent (243) of the units will be reserved for households earning between 40 and 80 percent of the area median income, while the remainder will be rented at market rates. Amenities will include a pool, dog park, walking trails, conference room, computer lab, kids’ playroom and a fitness center. HEDK is the project architect, and BBL Construction is the general contractor. PNC Bank provided construction financing for the project, and the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs issued 4 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity. A grand opening ceremony will take place on Thursday, Feb. 8.