Palladium USA to Develop 243-Unit Mixed-Income Multifamily Project in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Dallas-based Palladium USA will develop a 243-unit mixed-income multifamily project in Fort Worth. Select units at Palladium City Skyline, which will be developed in partnership with the Fort Worth Housing Finance Corp. (FWHFC), will be reserved for households earning up to 30, 60, 70 and 80 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include indoor and outdoor children’s play areas, a fitness center, pool and dog run. Arrive Architecture Group designed the project, and Treymore Construction is serving as the general contractor. The Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs provided a $6 million direct loan for the project, as well as $30 million in tax-exempt bonds and approximately $30 million in 4 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits. Regions Bank also provided $27 million in equity and $30 million of long-term debt. Palladium City Skyline’s first units are expected to be available for occupancy in early 2026.