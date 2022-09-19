Palladius Capital Management Buys 342-Unit Multifamily Property in Metro Austin

KYLE, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm Palladius Capital Management has purchased Citizen House Kyle, a 342-unit multifamily property located on the southern outskirts of Austin. Built in 2022, the community is situated within Dry River, a 65-acre mixed-use development by Endeavor Real Estate Group. Residences come in one- and two-bedroom formats, and amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor lounge, coworking space and a resident clubhouse. Austin-based Endeavor Real Estate Group developed and sold the property.