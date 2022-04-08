Palladius Capital Management Buys 672-Bed Student Housing Community in San Marcos, Texas

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Austin-based Palladius Capital Management has purchased The Heights, a 672-bed student housing community serving students at Texas State University in San Marcos, located south of the state capital. The property is located about three miles from campus, comprises 240 units and offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and study lounges. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program focused on unit interiors, building exteriors and amenity spaces.