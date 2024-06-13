Palladius Capital Management Buys 694-Bed Student Housing Community in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Austin-based investment firm Palladius Capital Management has purchased The Luxx, a 694-bed student housing community that serves students at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA). Built in 2014, the property is located roughly a mile from campus and offers one-, two- and four-bedroom layouts across 220 units with bed-to-bath parity. Amenities include a pool, study spaces, volleyball court, fitness center, dog park and outdoor grills and dining stations. Palladius plans to implement a value-add program. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.