Palladius Capital Management Sells 672-Bed Student Housing Property in San Marcos, Texas

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Austin-based investment firm Palladius Capital Management has sold The Oasis, a 672-bed student housing property in San Marcos, located roughly midway between Austin and San Antonio. The 240-unit property is located about three miles from the Texas State University campus and offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and study lounges. Palladius acquired the property in spring 2022 and implemented a value-add program prior to the sale. Chris Epp of Walker & Dunlop represented Palladius in the transaction The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.