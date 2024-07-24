Wednesday, July 24, 2024
The Oasis was 99.3 percent occupied at the time of sale and is fully preleased for the 2024-2025 academic year.
Palladius Capital Management Sells 672-Bed Student Housing Property in San Marcos, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Austin-based investment firm Palladius Capital Management has sold The Oasis, a 672-bed student housing property in San Marcos, located roughly midway between Austin and San Antonio. The 240-unit property is located about three miles from the Texas State University campus and offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and study lounges. Palladius acquired the property in spring 2022 and implemented a value-add program prior to the sale. Chris Epp of Walker & Dunlop represented Palladius in the transaction The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

