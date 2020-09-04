Palm Beach Atlantic University, Pembroke Student Housing Deliver Residence Hall in West Palm Beach

Watson Hall at Palm Beach Atlantic University offers 510 beds in one- and two-bedroom units with full kitchens.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — A partnership between Pembroke Student Housing and Palm Beach Atlantic University has completed Watson Hall, a 163,000-square-foot residence hall on the university’s campus in West Palm Beach. The eight-story development offers 510 beds in one- and two-bedroom units with full kitchens. Communal amenities include a large conference space and community and private study spaces on each floor. Provident Resources Group owns the building. The project’s development team included architectural firm Stantec, general contractor Hedrick Brothers Construction, landscape architect Urban Kilday Design Studios and civil engineer Reikenis & Associates. Palm Beach Atlantic began fall semester in-person Monday, Aug. 17.