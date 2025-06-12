Palm Tree Club to Open 11,000 SF Restaurant, Rooftop Lounge in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Culinary and entertainment concept Palm Tree Club will open an 11,000-square-foot restaurant and rooftop lounge in Kansas City’s Power & Light District. Designed by Beth Bloom Designs, the two-level space will include a full restaurant, private dining room and an open-air rooftop. The first story will comprise the custom main bar and ample seating for guests, while an elevated DJ booth will be situated just off the main floor with VIP seating and a dance floor. Additionally, the upstairs rooftop lounge will include an illuminated tree and a 100-inch TV. Palm Tree Club Kansas City is slated to open this fall.