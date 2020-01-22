Palmer Development Breaks Ground on 250,000 SF Office, Retail Project in Scottsdale

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Mixed-Use, Office, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Located in Scottsdale, Ariz., The Edge will feature a 212,000-square-foot Class A office building (pictured) and 22,000 square feet of in-line retail space and two pad sites. (Rendering credit: Butler Design Group)

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Scottsdale-based Palmer Development Group has broken ground on The Edge, a mixed-use project located at the northeast corner of 90th Street and Loop 101 in Scottsdale.

The 15-arce development will include a four-story, 212,000-square-foot Class A office building, plus 22,000 square feet of retail in-line shop space and two pad locations. Designed by Butler Design Group, the office portion is slated for completion in March 2021, while initial occupancy of the retail space is planned for December 2020. Currently signed retail tenants include Black Rock Coffee, Café Rio and Beauty Bar.

John Bonnell, Brett Abramson, Chris Latvaaho and Chris Beall of JLL Phoenix are handling leasing for the office component, while Brent Mallonee and Shane Carter of Cushman & Wakefield are handling leasing for the retail portion of the project.