Palomar Group Arranges $12.3M Sale of Grocery-Anchored Center in Walkertown, North Carolina

Walkertown Commons is located at 5180 Reidsville Road, eight miles northeast of downtown Winston-Salem.

WALKERTOWN, N.C. — Palomar Group has arranged the $12.3 million sale of Walkertown Commons, an 81,432-sqaure-foot shopping center in Walkertown. Lowes Foods anchors the fully leased property, which was originally built in 2004. Walkertown Commons is located at 5180 Reidsville Road, eight miles northeast of downtown Winston-Salem. Ryan McArdle, Steve Collins, David Rivers, Jefferson Knox and Lee Malchow of Palomar Group represented the seller, an undisclosed regional investor, in the transaction. An undisclosed buyer based in South Carolina acquired the asset in a 1031 tax exchange.

