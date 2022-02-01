REBusinessOnline

Palomar Group Arranges $16.8M Sale of Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Turner Hill Marketplace

Built in 2001 and renovated in 2017, Turner Hill Marketplace is fully occupied by tenants such as Burlington, American Signature Furniture and Chapel Beauty.

STONECREST, GA. — The Palomar Group has arranged the sale of Turner Hill Marketplace, a 124,294-square-foot shopping center in Stonecrest, about 21.4 miles east of downtown Atlanta. A joint venture between Miami-based firms M Street Holdings and Highline Real Estate Capital acquired the property for $16.8 million. The Palomar Group represented the seller, Atlanta-based RCG Ventures, in the transaction.

Built in 2001 and renovated in 2017, Turner Hill Marketplace is fully occupied by tenants such as Burlington, American Signature Furniture and Chapel Beauty. There are seven years remaining on the Burlington lease, and the American Signature Furniture and Chapel Beauty locations have new 10-year leases.

Located on 2918 Turner Hill Road, Turner Hill Marketplace has access to Interstate 20 is situated 27 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

