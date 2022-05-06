Palomar Group Arranges $2.9M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Macon, Georgia
MACON, GA. — The Palomar Group has arranged the $2.9 million sale of a 32,676-square-foot retail strip center located at 888 Pierce Ave. in Macon. The fully leased property includes tenants Dollar General, Buddy’s Furniture and Mattress Barn. Robbie Romeiser of Spencer/Hines Properties represented the buyer, an unnamed private investor based in South Carolina, in the transaction. The seller was an unnamed regional shopping center developer and owner based in Georgia.
