Palomar Group Arranges $5.4M Sale of Myrtle Ridge Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Conway, South Carolina

Myrtle Ridge

The 59,240-square-foot Myrtle Ridge is anchored by Food Lion, Dollar Tree and Walgreens.

CONWAY, S.C. — The Palomar Group has arranged the $5.4 million sale of Myrtle Ridge, a grocery-anchored shopping center located at 1901 Highway 544 in Conway, a town near Myrtle Beach. Palomar Group represented the undisclosed seller, a private shopping center owner, in the off-market transaction. Both the undisclosed buyer and seller are both private companies that primarily own grocery-anchored shopping centers throughout the Southeast.

The 59,240-square-foot Myrtle Ridge is anchored by Food Lion, Dollar Tree and Walgreens. Food Lion recently executed an early renewal at this location, taking its term to just under 10 years. The shopping center was 96 percent leased at the time of sale.

