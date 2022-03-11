Palomar Group Arranges Sale of 53,642 SF Shopping Center in Olean, New York

OLEAN, N.Y. — The Palomar Group, an investment sales brokerage firm based in Georgia, has arranged the sale of Shops at Walmart Plaza, a 53,642-square-foot shopping center in Olean, about 70 miles south of Buffalo. Shadow-anchored by Walmart, the center was 94 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Old Navy, Pet Supplies Plus, GameStop, GNC, Supercuts, Spectrum and The Shoe Depot. Palomar Group represented the seller, Dallas-based Tabani Group, which sold the property to a private investor based in the Boston area for $12 million.