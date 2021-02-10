Palomar Group Arranges Sale of Delchamps Plaza Retail Center in Columbus, Mississippi

COLUMBUS, MISS. — The Palomar Group has brokered the $1.7 million sale of Delchamps Plaza, an 18,870-square-foot retail center in Columbus. The buyer was an undisclosed regional shopping center owner, and the seller was an investment group based in New York. The Palomar Group represented the seller, and the buyer did not have representation.

Located at 1801 Highway 45 N, Delchamps Plaza was 100 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Pizza Hut, Weight Watchers and Sally Beauty. Kroger shadow anchors Delchamps Plaza.

The Palomar Group is an investment sales firm based in Augusta, Ga.