REBusinessOnline

Palomar Group Brokers $2.3M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied Property in Evans, Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Starbucks

Built in 2021, the retail property spans 2,500 square feet. Starbucks has a 10-year lease and no termination clause at the property.

EVANS, GA. — The Palomar Group has brokered the $2.3 million sale of a Starbucks-occupied retail property located at 3104 William Few Parkway in Evans. The buyer was an investor based in Aiken, S.C., and the seller was an investor based in Augusta, Ga. The Palomar Group was the only broker involved in the transaction.

Built in 2021, the retail property spans 2,500 square feet. Starbucks has a 10-year lease and no termination clause at the property. The store is an outparcel of a Publix-anchored shopping center and is located next to a CVS/pharmacy and Mi Rancho Mexican restaurant.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews