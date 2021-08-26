Palomar Group Brokers $2.3M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied Property in Evans, Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Built in 2021, the retail property spans 2,500 square feet. Starbucks has a 10-year lease and no termination clause at the property.

EVANS, GA. — The Palomar Group has brokered the $2.3 million sale of a Starbucks-occupied retail property located at 3104 William Few Parkway in Evans. The buyer was an investor based in Aiken, S.C., and the seller was an investor based in Augusta, Ga. The Palomar Group was the only broker involved in the transaction.

Built in 2021, the retail property spans 2,500 square feet. Starbucks has a 10-year lease and no termination clause at the property. The store is an outparcel of a Publix-anchored shopping center and is located next to a CVS/pharmacy and Mi Rancho Mexican restaurant.