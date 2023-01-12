Palomar Group Brokers $2.8M Sale of Augusta Restaurant Leased to Steak N Shake
AUGUSTA, GA. — The Palomar Group has brokered the $2.8 million sale of a 3,512-square-foot restaurant located at 4329 Belair Frontage Road in Augusta. The property is triple-net-leased to Steak N Shake, a diner chain that serves burgers, fries and milkshakes. Steak N Shake has approximately 15 years remaining on its lease term, which features a 10 percent rental increase every five years. The restaurant is situated at a signalized intersection off I-20 and near Fort Gordon Army Base. An investment firm based in New Britain, Conn., purchased the restaurant from an entity based in Aiken, S.C. Both parties requested anonymity.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.