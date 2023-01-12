REBusinessOnline

Palomar Group Brokers $2.8M Sale of Augusta Restaurant Leased to Steak N Shake

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Restaurant, Southeast

Steak N Shake has approximately 15 years remaining on its lease term at this restaurant in Augusta, Ga.

AUGUSTA, GA. — The Palomar Group has brokered the $2.8 million sale of a 3,512-square-foot restaurant located at 4329 Belair Frontage Road in Augusta. The property is triple-net-leased to Steak N Shake, a diner chain that serves burgers, fries and milkshakes. Steak N Shake has approximately 15 years remaining on its lease term, which features a 10 percent rental increase every five years. The restaurant is situated at a signalized intersection off I-20 and near Fort Gordon Army Base. An investment firm based in New Britain, Conn., purchased the restaurant from an entity based in Aiken, S.C. Both parties requested anonymity.

