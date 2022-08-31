REBusinessOnline

Palomar Group Brokers $3.3M Sale of Retail Center in Oakwood Village, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

Hawthorne Shops spans 50,957 square feet.

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, OHIO — The Palomar Group has brokered the $3.3 million sale of Hawthorne Shops in Oakwood Village, a southern suburb of Cleveland. The 50,957-square-foot retail center, built in 1991, is shadow anchored by Sam’s Club. Palomar Group represented the seller, Dallas-based Tabani Group. New York-based Z.E.A. Capital Realty Holdings was the buyer.

