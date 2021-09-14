Palomar Group Brokers $3.8M Sale of Willow Lake Crossing in Warner Robins, Georgia

WARNER ROBINS, GA. — The Palomar Group has brokered the $3.8 million sale of Willow Lake Crossing, a 19,650-square-foot shopping center in Warner Robins.

Built in 1998, Willow Lake Crossing is fully occupied, and shadow anchored by Target and Academy Sports + Outdoors. Other tenants include Shane’s Rib Shack, Stevi B’s and H&R Block.

Located at 2907 Watson Blvd., the shopping center is situated about 19.5 miles from Macon and 8.9 miles from the Middle Georgia Regional Airport. The property is also situated at the intersection of Watson Boulevard and Houston Lake Road. Earlier this year the previous owner, an unnamed investor based in the Southeast, completed renovations at the center, including resealing and restriping of the parking lot, façade upgrades and LED lighting installation in the parking lot.

Jordan Collier and Brian Sweeting with Meybohm Commercial represented the buyer, an unnamed regional investor. Palomar represented the seller, which had owned the center for over 20 years.