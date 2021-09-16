Palomar Group Brokers $7.8M Sale of Portland Village Shopping Center Near Nashville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Tennessee

PORTLAND, TENN. — The Palomar Group has brokered the sale of Portland Village, an 84,250-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in Portland, about 40.2 miles north of Nashville.

The undisclosed buyer, a private investor based in Greenville, S.C., bought the property for $7.8 million. The seller was Cincinnati-based Phillips Edison & Co. The Palomar Group represented the buyer and the seller in the transaction.

Located at 112 W Knight St., Portland Village is about 11.3 miles from Franklin, Ky. The center was 94 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Cash Saver, Planet Fitness and Family Dollar. Built in 1975, Portland Village has had the current tenants for an average of 11.7 years. Cash Saver has been the anchor tenant since 1997.