REBusinessOnline

Palomar Group Brokers $8.1M Sale of Ashland Junction Retail Property in Metro Richmond

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

Ashland Junction

Located at 167 Junction Drive, Ashland Junction is approximately 19.4 miles north of Richmond.

ASHLAND, VA. — The Palomar Group has brokered the sale of Ashland Junction, a 141,701-square-foot retail property located in Ashland. The buyer, Peck Properties, was based out of Richmond and the seller, Phillips Edison & Co., was based out of Cincinnati. The sales price was $8.1 million. Ryan McArdle, Steve Collins and David Rivers of Palomar brokered the sale.

Located at 167 Junction Drive, Ashland Junction is approximately 19.4 miles north of Richmond. The property, which was built in 1989, was 92 percent occupied at the time of sale to tenants including Roses, Anytime Fitness, CVS/pharmacy and Food Lion.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail Conference 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews