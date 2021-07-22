Palomar Group Brokers $8.1M Sale of Ashland Junction Retail Property in Metro Richmond

ASHLAND, VA. — The Palomar Group has brokered the sale of Ashland Junction, a 141,701-square-foot retail property located in Ashland. The buyer, Peck Properties, was based out of Richmond and the seller, Phillips Edison & Co., was based out of Cincinnati. The sales price was $8.1 million. Ryan McArdle, Steve Collins and David Rivers of Palomar brokered the sale.

Located at 167 Junction Drive, Ashland Junction is approximately 19.4 miles north of Richmond. The property, which was built in 1989, was 92 percent occupied at the time of sale to tenants including Roses, Anytime Fitness, CVS/pharmacy and Food Lion.