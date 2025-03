IRMO, S.C. — The Palomar Group has negotiated the sale of Irmo Station, a 99,384-square-foot shopping center in the Columbia suburb of Irmo. Located at 7467 St. Andrews Road, the center is situated on 13.8 acres. Kroger anchors the center. Additional tenants at the property include Orangetheory Fitness, Pizza Hut, Pet Supplies Plus and Palm Beach Tan.

A publicly traded REIT acquired the property for an undisclosed price. The seller was also not disclosed.