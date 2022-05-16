Palomar Group Secures Sale of Harper Square Shopping Center in Corinth, Mississippi
CORINTH, MISS. — The Palomar Group has secured the $3 million sale of Harper Square, a 40,000-square-foot shopping center located at 1801 S. Harper Road in Corinth. The property, which was redeveloped in 2018, was fully leased at the time of sale to Marshalls and Aldi. A private investment firm based in Georgia purchased the asset from an unnamed lender that recently foreclosed on the center. The Palomar Group represented the seller in the transaction.
