Palomar Group Secures Sale of Harper Square Shopping Center in Corinth, Mississippi

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Mississippi, Retail, Southeast

Harper Square was redeveloped in 2018 and was fully leased at the time of sale to Marshalls and Aldi.

CORINTH, MISS. — The Palomar Group has secured the $3 million sale of Harper Square, a 40,000-square-foot shopping center located at 1801 S. Harper Road in Corinth. The property, which was redeveloped in 2018, was fully leased at the time of sale to Marshalls and Aldi. A private investment firm based in Georgia purchased the asset from an unnamed lender that recently foreclosed on the center. The Palomar Group represented the seller in the transaction.

