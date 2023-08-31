Thursday, August 31, 2023
The company has leased part of Building C, which is slated for completion in summer 2024.
Panasonic Leases 509,760 SF at Flint Commerce Center in De Soto, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

DE SOTO, KAN. — Panasonic Energy has leased 509,760 square feet of industrial space at Building C within Flint Commerce Center in De Soto, about 30 miles southwest of Kansas City. The 1 million-square-foot building is under construction and slated for completion in summer 2024. The 370-acre flint Commerce Center can accommodate users ranging from 200,000 to 2 million square feet. Flint Development is the developer. Mark Long, John Hassler and Scott Bluhm of Newmark Zimmer represented Flint in the lease with Panasonic.

