Panasonic Leases 509,760 SF at Flint Commerce Center in De Soto, Kansas

DE SOTO, KAN. — Panasonic Energy has leased 509,760 square feet of industrial space at Building C within Flint Commerce Center in De Soto, about 30 miles southwest of Kansas City. The 1 million-square-foot building is under construction and slated for completion in summer 2024. The 370-acre flint Commerce Center can accommodate users ranging from 200,000 to 2 million square feet. Flint Development is the developer. Mark Long, John Hassler and Scott Bluhm of Newmark Zimmer represented Flint in the lease with Panasonic.