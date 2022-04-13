REBusinessOnline

Panattoni Acquires 29 Acres in Aurora, Illinois, Plans 356,462 SF Spec Industrial Development

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

This rendering shows plans for the project, which is slated for completion by the end of the year. (Rendering courtesy of Nick Edwards of Harris Architects Inc.)

AURORA, ILL. — Panattoni Development has purchased 29 acres in Aurora with plans to build a 356,462-square-foot speculative industrial development. Panattoni expects to break ground on the project this month. The industrial facility will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 34 loading docks, 139 trailer positions and 290 car parking spaces. Completion is slated for the third or fourth quarter of this year. Nick Krejci and Noel Liston of Darwin Realty/CORFAC International represented Panattoni in the acquisition. Darwin has been retained to market the project for lease.

