NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Panattoni Development has started construction on Simmons Airpark, a Class A industrial facility at 2880 Simmons St. in North Las Vegas. The asset is valued at $18 million. Completion is slated for April 2024.

The 182,184-square-foot building will feature 36-foot clear heights, a full concrete truck court and drive aisles, potential for evaporative cooling or full HVAC and the potential for a fully secured truck court.

Panattoni Development will own the property.