LINCOLNSHIRE, ILL. — Panattoni Development Co. has broken ground on Lincolnshire Industrial Center in South Lake County. The project will include two facilities totaling 430,141 square feet. Building 1 will span 228,459 square feet on 14 acres, while Building 2 will total 201,682 square feet on 12 acres. Both will feature a clear height of 32 feet. Brett Kroner, Eric Fischer, Keith Puritz and Marc Samuels of Cushman & Wakefield are marketing the project for lease.