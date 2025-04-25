Panattoni Buys Two Industrial Buildings in Southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Panattoni Development Co. has purchased two industrial buildings situated on 7.2 acres in southwest Las Vegas. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located at 3300, 3564 and 3515 Birtcher Drive, Southwest Vegas Innovation Center consists of the 138,817-square-foot Building 1, which includes 83,127 square feet of warehouse space and 55,690 square feet of office space, and Building 2, a 9,100-square-foot industrial building with a fenced yard.

The property is currently leased to Aristocrat Technologies Inc., a global, publicly traded gaming and tech company based in Las Vegas.