Friday, December 1, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
FRED310-Frederickson-WA
Harbor Freight Tools will occupy a 782,875-square-foot build-to-suit industrial building at FRED310 in Frederickson, Wash.
DevelopmentIndustrialWashingtonWestern

Panattoni, Crow Holdings Break Ground on 782,875 SF Industrial Building for Harbor Freight Tools in Frederickson, Washington

by Amy Works

FREDERICKSON, WASH. — A joint venture between Panattoni and Crow Holdings Capital has broken ground on a 782,875-square-foot build-to-suit industrial building for Harbor Freight Tools.

The property will be built within FRED310, a 310-acre warehouse and distribution campus in Frederickson, approximately 40 miles south of Seattle. Harbor Freight signed the long-term lease earlier this year and construction officially commenced on Nov. 29.

Four buildings, totaling 3.3 million square feet, are already under construction at the previously announced FRED310 development. The industrial park is expected to expand to as much as 4 million square feet once all six buildings are complete. The project will offer ample dock-high and grade-level loading, 36-foot to 40-foot clear heights, abundant auto/trailer parking and large modern truck courts.

Scott Allan, Patrick Mullin and Connor Cree of Cushman & Wakefield represented the ownership in the lease with Harbor Freight Tools and led marketing efforts for the project.

You may also like

Fields Grade, Alpine Residential Begin Leasing 169-Unit Apartment...

Transcontinental Steel Buys Northern New Jersey Industrial Property...

PRCP Acquires Shops at Palm Desert in California,...

BWE Arranges $29M in Construction Financing for Echo...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $10.5M Sale-Leaseback of CP...

Asset Preservation Sells 9,168 SF Office Building in...

Scannell Properties Receives Financing for Recapitalization of 10.4...

NHP Foundation Opens 30-Unit Covent Apartments in Chicago

Tourism to Operations: Reno’s Robust Industrial Market