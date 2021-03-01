Panattoni Development Breaks Ground on 138,240 SF Building to Complete North Valleys Commerce Center in Reno

RENO, NEV. — Panattoni Development has commenced construction of Building J, tenth and the final building of the North Valleys Commerce Center in Reno. Located at 9575 N. Virginia Road, Building J will add 138,240 square feet of space to the park, which totals nearly 3 million square feet.

Current tenants at North Valleys Commerce Center include S&S Activewear, Mary’s Gone Crackers, Mary Kay Corp. and Compass Health. The buildings at the park feature 36-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems, LED lighting, ample power, standard column spacing, divisibility, quick access to US 395 via the Steade Boulevard and Lemmon Drive interchanges and freeway visibility.

CP Logistics NVCC IV LLC owns the center, which Panattoni is developing. Tectonics served as architect and Alston Construction is the builder for the project. Mike Nevis and Shawn Jaenson of Kidder Mathews are handling leasing for the project.