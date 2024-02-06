Panattoni Development Breaks Ground on 422,000 SF Oasis Commerce Center in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Panattoni Development has broken ground on Oasis Commerce Center, an industrial development on South Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas. The project team includes Ware Malcomb, Westwood and Martin Harris Construction.

Situated on 19.9 acres, the development will offer 422,000 square feet of Class A industrial space upon completion in fourth-quarter 2024. The cross-dock building will feature 36-foot clear heights and substantial trailer parking.

CBRE’s Higgins/Toft/Zaher team is marketing the property for lease.