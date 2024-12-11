Wednesday, December 11, 2024
2880-Simmons-St-North-Las-Vegas-NV
Simmons Airpark in North Las Vegas offers 182,184 square feet of industrial space.
AcquisitionsIndustrialNevadaWestern

Panattoni Development Completes 182,184 SF Simmons Airpark in North Las Vegas

by Amy Works

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Panattoni Development Co. has completed Simmons Airpark at 2880 Simmons St. in North Las Vegas. The 182,184-square-foot industrial building features a clear height of 36 feet, full concrete drive aisles and truck court, rear loading configuration, 1,895 square feet of build-to-suit office areas, 50-foot by 52-foot column spacing and an ESFR sprinkler system. The four-tenant building is located adjacent to North Las Vegas Airport and is three miles to the Cheyenne Interchange. The project is listed with Larkin Industrial Group and is owned by Panattoni Development.

