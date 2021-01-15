Panattoni Development Completes 550,601 SF Logistics Center in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Panattoni Development has completed North 15 Logistics, a 550,601-square-foot industrial project on 30 acres at the intersection of Interstate 15 and Speedway Boulevard in North Las Vegas.

North 15 Logistics features two buildings with up to 36-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems, R-30 roof batt insulation and concrete truck courts. The tenant improvements are now complete, and Ruby Has occupies 373,363 square feet at the project. With six warehouse locations across the United States and Canada, Ruby Has offers third-party logistics using technology and integration to allow for faster shipping and a reduction in freight costs.

A comingled fund managed by Clarion Partners owns the project, with Panattoni Development serving as developer. Alston Construction served as contractor and HPA Architecture served as architect.