Located at 400 E. Pharr Blvd. in Reno, Nev., the freestanding property offers 169,027 square feet of industrial space.
Panattoni Development Sells 169,027 SF Industrial Building in Reno

by Amy Works

RENO, NEV. — Panattoni Development has completed the disposition of a freestanding industrial property located at 400 E. Parr Blvd. in Reno. An undisclosed owner/occupier in the kitchen and bath appliance industry acquired the asset for $20.5 million.

Situated on 6.7 acres, the 169,027-square-foot facility was originally built in 1972 and renovated in 2016. The property features 25-foot clear heights, 18 dock doors, one grade door, ESFR sprinklers and skylights. Sears Outlet Stores previously tenanted the property.

Mike Nevis and Shawn Jaenson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Nevis and Jaenson were joined by Will Strong, Molly Hunt, Michael Matchett, Jack Stamets and Madeline Warren of the firm’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West, along with Jeff Chiate, Rick Ellison, Matthew Leupold and Aubrie Monahan of the IAG – West team.

