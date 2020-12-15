Panattoni Development Sells Core Industrial Facility in San Jose to TA Realty for $26.6M
SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Panattoni Development Co. has completed the disposition of an industrial property located at 2144 Oakland Road in San Jose. TA Realty acquired the asset for $26.6 million.
The County of Santa Clara occupies the 82,900-square-foot building, which was recently constructed.
Steven Golubchik, Edmund Najera, Jonathan Schaefler, Darran Hollak and Jack Phipps of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.
