Panattoni Plans 1 MSF Yuma Industrial Park in Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

The first phase of the Yuma Industrial Park will include four buildings ranging from 234,000 square feet to 279,000 square feet.

YUMA, ARIZ. — Panattoni Development has unveiled plans to develop a 1 million-square-foot industrial park at 36th Street and South Avenue 4E in Yuma.

The initial phase of Panattoni’s Yuma Industrial Park is slated to include four buildings ranging from 234,000 square feet to 279,000 square feet each. The buildings will feature two grade-level doors, 49 rear-load, dock-high doors and 32-foot clear heights.