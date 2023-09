BOTHELL, WASH. — Panattoni Development, in partnership with PGIM Real Estate, has acquired North Creek Commerce Center at 18712 Bothell Everett Highway in Bothell. Development is currently underway on the 29-acre Class A flex/industrial park, which is slated for completion by July 2024.

Zach Vall-Spinosa of Kidder Mathews, along with Ernie Velton and Reese Velton of JSH Properties, are the leasing agents for the project. The seller and price were not disclosed.