Panattoni Sells 356,462 SF Warehouse in Aurora, Illinois for $46.3M

AURORA, ILL. — Panattoni Development Co. has sold a 356,462-square-foot warehouse located at 2200 Sullivan Road in Aurora for $46.3 million. Developed in partnership with Mar-Gulf Management Inc. and MDI Capital LLC, the international real estate subsidiaries of Kuwait Financial Centre, the Class A project was completed in June 2023. Located on nearly 30 acres, the site offers direct access to I-88 via the Orchard Road interchange. The building is 73 percent leased to two tenants and features a clear height of 36 feet, 34 exterior docks, two drive-in doors and extensive trailer and auto parking. The project team included Harris Architects and Alston Construction.