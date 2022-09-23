Panattoni Sells Green Valley Corporate Park in Fairfield, California to TA Realty for $90.5M

Green Valley Corporate Park in Fairfield, Calif., features three industrial buildings offering a total of 415,107 square feet of Class A space.

FAIRFIELD, CALIF. — Panattoni has completed the disposition of Green Valley Corporate Park, a three-building industrial campus in Fairfield. TA Realty acquired the asset for $90.5 million.

Situated on 26.5 acres at 4550-4750 Business Center Drive, Green Valley Corporate Park offers 415,107 square feet of Class A industrial space. The buildings feature 32-foot to 36-foot clear heights, 51 dock doors, 10 grade-level doors and 392 parking spaces.

At the time of sale, the newly completed property was 75 percent pre-leased to Southern Glazer and Landsberg Orora.

Ryan Sitov and Mark Detmer of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal. Glen Dowling, Matt Bracco and Chris Neeb of JLL handled leasing for the asset.