Panattoni Sells Industrial Portfolio in Metro Atlanta for $112M

ADAIRSVILLE AND CARTERSVILLE, GA. — Panattoni has sold a two-property, Class A industrial portfolio totaling 949,211 square feet in metro Atlanta. Dennis Mitchell, Matt Wirth, Britton Burdette and Jim Freeman of JLL represented Panattoni in the transaction. Affiliates of LXP Industrial Trust acquired the property for $112 million.

The portfolio comprises Georgia North Industrial Park Building 100 and Bartow Commerce Center Buildings 1 and 2. Tenants at the properties include Wellmade, Airman USA Corp. and Textron. Both properties have easy access to Interstate 285, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the Appalachian Regional Port.

Built in 2020, the rear-load Georgia North Industrial Park Building 100 provides 225,211 square feet of multi-tenant space and features tilt-wall construction, 32-foot clear heights, 36 loading positions, 50 trailer parking stalls, ESFR fire protection and LED lighting. Located at 95 International Parkway in Adairsville, the property is situated within one mile of Interstate 75.

Constructed in 2021, Bartow Commerce Center Buildings 1 and 2 feature rear-load configurations, clear heights ranging from 32 to 36 feet, 84 dock-high doors, eight grade-level doors with ramps, ESFR fire protection, LED lighting and 161 trailer parking stalls. The buildings are situated at 41 and 51 Busch Drive NE in Cartersville, about one mile from Interstate 75.