Panattoni to Build 270,000 SF Spec Distribution Center in Kenosha, Wisconsin

KENOSHA, WIS. — Panattoni Development Co. has purchased a 13.7-acre site in Kenosha with plans to build a 270,000-square-foot speculative distribution center. Located at 10200 55th St., the project will feature a clear height of 32 feet, two drive-in doors and LED lighting. Ned Frank, Fred Regnery, Jeff Devine, Steve Disse and Jack Rosenberg of Colliers International Chicago represented the seller, Kenall Manufacturing. Colliers also represented Panattoni in the acquisition and will handle lease-up of the facility.